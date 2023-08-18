Charlotte, NC.- Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) ajustará sus rutas debido a la gran fiesta de Charlotte Pride que se llevará a cabo este fin de semana en Uptown Charlotte.
CATS informó sobre los ajustes debido a que habrá calles cerradas con motivo del Festival y Desfile del Orgullo de Charlotte.
El desfile se llevará a cabo solo el domingo. Sin embargo, el festival en general abarca sábado y domingo.
Ver más: Charlotte Pride está de regreso este fin de semana
CATS pide a la comunidad tener en cuenta que el ajuste de ruta del festival comenzará a aplicar desde este viernes 18 de agosto. Mientras, que los cambios por el desfile solo aplicarán para el domingo.
Detour impacts for @cltpride this weekend in Uptown #CLT! 🌈
🗺️Where: S. Tryon St. between 4th and Morehead St.
⏰When: Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. until Aug. 20 at 11:30 p.m.
🚌Routes impacted: 1, 5 (Sprinter), 7, 8, 11, 16, 19, 21, 22, 26, 34, 35
Details: https://t.co/2X72qCFQRu
— Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) August 17, 2023
Cambio de rutas de CATS por festival de Charlotte Pride
Desvío del festival:
Rutas: 1, 7, 8, 11, 16, 19, 21, 22, 26, 34
Dónde: S. Tryon Street entre 4th Street y Morehead Street
Cuándo: Viernes 18 desde las 9 am hasta el domingo 20 de agosto a las 11:30 pm
Paradas perdidas:
- 25641 – Tryon and Trade Street
- 18120 – Tryon and 6th Street
- 18150 – Tryon and 8th Street
- 18190 – Tryon and Montford Point Street
- 25660 – Tryon and 3rd Street
- 25720 – Tryon and 2nd Street
- 37412 – Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue
- 25800 – Tryon and Morehead Street
- 25815 – Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard
- 25650 – 4th and Tryon Street
- 45749 – 4th and Church Street
- 38420 – 4th and Poplar Street
- 59660 – 4th and Graham Street
- 59591 – 4th and Cedar Street
Desvío del desfile:
Rutas: 1, 5 (Sprinter), 7, 8, 11, 16, 21, 22, 26, 34, 35
Dónde: N. Tryon Street entre 12th Street y 4th Street
Cuándo: Domingo 20 de agosto de 9 am a 8 pm
Paradas perdidas:
- 25650 – 4th and Tryon Street
- 45749 – 4th and Church Street
- 38420 – 4th and Poplar Street
- 59660 – 4th and Graham Street
- 17670 – Graham and 5th Street
- 17672 – Graham and 6th Street
- 17675 – Graham and 7th Street
- 17680 – Graham and 9th Street
- 46415 – Graham and 10th Street
- 45720 – Trade and Graham Street
- 44045 – Trade and Church Street
- 08430 – Trade and College Street
- 25641 – Tryon and Trade Street
- 18120 – Tryon and 6th Street
- 18150 – Tryon and 8th Street
- 18190 – Tryon and Montford Point Street
- 44020 – Tryon and 11th Street
- 45914 – Tryon and 13th Street
- 60011 – Church and Tryon Street
- 60010 – Church and 11th Street
- 37410 – Church and 9th Street
- 60020 – Church and 6th Street
Video: Programa “Latinx Impacto Digital” para jóvenes que les gusta las fotos y videos