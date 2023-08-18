viernes, agosto 18, 2023
Modified date:

Cambio de rutas de CATS por festival de Charlotte Pride

LUIS O. CASTILLO

Charlotte, NC.- Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) ajustará sus rutas debido a la gran fiesta de Charlotte Pride que se llevará a cabo este fin de semana en Uptown Charlotte.

CATS informó sobre los ajustes debido a que habrá calles cerradas con motivo del Festival y Desfile del Orgullo de Charlotte.

El desfile se llevará a cabo solo el domingo. Sin embargo, el festival en general abarca sábado y domingo.

CATS pide a la comunidad tener en cuenta que el ajuste de ruta del festival comenzará a aplicar desde este viernes 18 de agosto. Mientras, que los cambios por el desfile solo aplicarán para el domingo.

Cambio de rutas de CATS por festival de Charlotte Pride

Desvío del festival:

Rutas: 1, 7, 8, 11, 16, 19, 21, 22, 26, 34

Dónde: S. Tryon Street entre 4th Street y Morehead Street

Cuándo: Viernes 18 desde las 9 am hasta el domingo 20 de agosto a las 11:30 pm

Paradas perdidas:

  • 25641 – Tryon and Trade Street
  • 18120 – Tryon and 6th Street
  • 18150 – Tryon and 8th Street
  • 18190 – Tryon and Montford Point Street
  • 25660 – Tryon and 3rd Street
  • 25720 – Tryon and 2nd Street
  • 37412 – Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue
  • 25800 – Tryon and Morehead Street
  • 25815 – Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard
  • 25650 – 4th and Tryon Street
  • 45749 – 4th and Church Street
  • 38420 – 4th and Poplar Street
  • 59660 – 4th and Graham Street
  • 59591 – 4th and Cedar Street

Desvío del desfile:

Rutas: 1, 5 (Sprinter), 7, 8, 11, 16, 21, 22, 26, 34, 35

Dónde: N. Tryon Street entre 12th Street y 4th Street

Cuándo: Domingo 20 de agosto de 9 am a 8 pm

Paradas perdidas:

  • 25650 – 4th and Tryon Street
  • 45749 – 4th and Church Street
  • 38420 – 4th and Poplar Street
  • 59660 – 4th and Graham Street
  • 17670 – Graham and 5th Street
  • 17672 – Graham and 6th Street
  • 17675 – Graham and 7th Street
  • 17680 – Graham and 9th Street
  • 46415 – Graham and 10th Street
  • 45720 – Trade and Graham Street
  • 44045 – Trade and Church Street
  • 08430 – Trade and College Street
  • 25641 – Tryon and Trade Street
  • 18120 – Tryon and 6th Street
  • 18150 – Tryon and 8th Street
  • 18190 – Tryon and Montford Point Street
  • 44020 – Tryon and 11th Street
  • 45914 – Tryon and 13th Street
  • 60011 – Church and Tryon Street
  • 60010 – Church and 11th Street
  • 37410 – Church and 9th Street
  • 60020 – Church and 6th Street

