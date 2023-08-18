cambio-de-rutas-de-cats-por-festival-de-charlotte-pride

Charlotte, NC.- Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) ajustará sus rutas debido a la gran fiesta de Charlotte Pride que se llevará a cabo este fin de semana en Uptown Charlotte.

CATS informó sobre los ajustes debido a que habrá calles cerradas con motivo del Festival y Desfile del Orgullo de Charlotte.

El desfile se llevará a cabo solo el domingo. Sin embargo, el festival en general abarca sábado y domingo.

CATS pide a la comunidad tener en cuenta que el ajuste de ruta del festival comenzará a aplicar desde este viernes 18 de agosto. Mientras, que los cambios por el desfile solo aplicarán para el domingo.

Detour impacts for @cltpride this weekend in Uptown #CLT! 🌈

🗺️Where: S. Tryon St. between 4th and Morehead St.

⏰When: Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. until Aug. 20 at 11:30 p.m.

🚌Routes impacted: 1, 5 (Sprinter), 7, 8, 11, 16, 19, 21, 22, 26, 34, 35

Details: https://t.co/2X72qCFQRu

— Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) August 17, 2023