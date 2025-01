90 bomberos atendieron incendio de gran magnitud

Charlotte, NC.- 90 bomberos de Charlotte Fire Department atendieron incendio de gran magnitud que generó múltiples alarmas en una instalación de almacenamiento de South Tryon Street.

Charlotte Fire Responds to Multi-Alarm Fire at South Tryon Street Storage Facility

This afternoon, Charlotte Fire responded to a significant fire at a storage facility located in the 9400 block of South Tryon Street. At approximately 3:48 PM, Charlotte Fire began receiving… pic.twitter.com/ndnvSoVpnG

— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 7, 2025