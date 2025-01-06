“Emilia Pérez” y “The Brutalist” las más galardonadas en los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles.- Las reconocidas películas “Emilia Pérez” y “The Brutalist” arrasaron la edición 82 de los Premios Globos de Oro.

El majestuoso evento se realizó desde el Beverly Hilton Hotel en Los Ángeles, y fue organizado por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

De la misma manera, durante la premiación la categoría de televisión, la serie “Shogun” arrasó en las categorías de televisión con cuatro galardones.

Congratulations on winning Best Picture – Drama at the #GoldenGlobes ! pic.twitter.com/BNHytvfNyK

An incredible win for The Brutalist! 🌟

Asimismo, es de destacar que durante la ceremonia la protagonista, Karla Sofía Gascón, fue la primera mujer trans en ser nominada en la categoría de mejor actriz para ese tipo de producciones.

Mientras que “The Brutalist” y su protagonista Adrien Brody fueron los nombres destacados en película dramática. Además, muchos expertos destacan que se proyecta con paso firme para los premios Oscar.

Ver más: Meghan Markle estrenará su programa en Netflix

A huge congratulations to Emilia Pérez for taking home the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy! 👏 pic.twitter.com/qnLnQFdbHG

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA: The Brutalist.

MEJOR MUSICAL O COMEDIA: Emilia Pérez.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN: Brady Corbet, Por The Brutalist.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA: Fernanda Torres, Por ‘I’m Still Here.

MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA: Adrien Brody, Por The Brutalist.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA: Demi Moore, Por The Substance.

MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA: Sebastian Stan, Por A Different Man.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Zoe Saldaña, Por Emilia Pérez.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: Kieran Culkin, Por A Real Pain.

MEJOR GUIÓN: Conclave, De Peter Straughan.

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA: Flow.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA: Emilia Pérez (Francia).

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL: Trent Reznor Y Atticus Ross, Por Challengers.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL: El Mal De Clément Ducol, Camille Y Jacques Audiard, De Emilia Pérez.

MEJOR LOGRO EN TAQUILLA: Wicked.

"What inspired you to create this story?" "My cat. My dog."

The crew behind Flow is beyond relatable backstage as they celebrate their #GoldenGlobes win! pic.twitter.com/tC9ot32ith

— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025