“Emilia Pérez” y “The Brutalist” las más galardonadas en los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles.- Las reconocidas películas “Emilia Pérez” y “The Brutalist” arrasaron la edición 82 de los Premios Globos de Oro.
El majestuoso evento se realizó desde el Beverly Hilton Hotel en Los Ángeles, y fue organizado por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
De la misma manera, durante la premiación la categoría de televisión, la serie “Shogun” arrasó en las categorías de televisión con cuatro galardones.
An incredible win for The Brutalist! 🌟
Congratulations on winning Best Picture – Drama at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/BNHytvfNyK
— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
Asimismo, es de destacar que durante la ceremonia la protagonista, Karla Sofía Gascón, fue la primera mujer trans en ser nominada en la categoría de mejor actriz para ese tipo de producciones.
Un hombre barbudo se viste de mujer en los Golden Globes. ¿Soy el único harto y cansado de estas tonterías LGBTIQ+ o tú también piensas lo mismo? pic.twitter.com/xInUUqAfvA
— Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) January 6, 2025
Mientras que “The Brutalist” y su protagonista Adrien Brody fueron los nombres destacados en película dramática. Además, muchos expertos destacan que se proyecta con paso firme para los premios Oscar.
A huge congratulations to Emilia Pérez for taking home the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy! 👏 pic.twitter.com/qnLnQFdbHG
— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
A continuación, lista completa de ganadores:
Categorías De Cine
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA: The Brutalist.
MEJOR MUSICAL O COMEDIA: Emilia Pérez.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN: Brady Corbet, Por The Brutalist.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA: Fernanda Torres, Por ‘I’m Still Here.
MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA: Adrien Brody, Por The Brutalist.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA: Demi Moore, Por The Substance.
MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA: Sebastian Stan, Por A Different Man.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Zoe Saldaña, Por Emilia Pérez.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: Kieran Culkin, Por A Real Pain.
MEJOR GUIÓN: Conclave, De Peter Straughan.
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA: Flow.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA: Emilia Pérez (Francia).
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL: Trent Reznor Y Atticus Ross, Por Challengers.
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL: El Mal De Clément Ducol, Camille Y Jacques Audiard, De Emilia Pérez.
MEJOR LOGRO EN TAQUILLA: Wicked.
"What inspired you to create this story?" "My cat. My dog."
The crew behind Flow is beyond relatable backstage as they celebrate their #GoldenGlobes win! pic.twitter.com/tC9ot32ith
— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
Categorías De Televisión
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA DE TELEVISIÓN: Shogun.
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA: Hacks.
MEJOR MINISERIE: Baby Reindeer.
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA: Anna Sawai, Shogun.
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA Hiroyuki Sanada, Por Shōgun.
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL: Jean Smart, Hacks.
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL: Jeremy Allen White, Por The Bear.
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN UNA MINISERIE: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country.
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN UNA MINISERIE: Colin Farrell, The Penguin.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE: Jessica Gunning, Por Baby Reindeer.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE: Tadanobu Asano, Por Shōgun.
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE UN MONÓLOGO: Ali Wong, Por Single Lady.
Faces ☑️ Immense talent ☑️ Heart ☑️
The @shogunfx squad has it all and reflects on this extra special night at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/1WUFOoXL1m
— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
