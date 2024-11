Charlotte, NC.- Bass Pro Shops, en Concord Mills, y Cabela’s, en 1000 Cabela Drive, Fort Mill, SC, organizan Santa’s Wonderland, con una experiencia de fotos gratis con Papá Noel.

Have you brought your family to experience the magic of Santa's Wonderland yet? If not, make a reservation and receive a free photo to take the memories home with you!

Click here to make your reservation: https://t.co/Xod7fJwDZc

📸: @i_run_a_girlgang pic.twitter.com/ng33iRUtwm

