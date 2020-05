Julia Iafrate recibe “green card” por trabajar contra COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

I deserve to be here. . . I recently received notice in the mail that my application for a green card has been denied. FYI, I have lived in the USA for 13 years. I completed all of my medical training here. I did my residency at the prestigious Mayo Clinic and my sports medicine fellowship at the University of Iowa. Straight out of training I was offered a job at Columbia University Medical Center. I’ve been here almost 3 years. Once the Covid pandemic here in NYC began I immediately volunteered to move to the frontlines of my hospital because I am #nypstrong and I believe in using your gifts the best possible way you can. And I have been waiting for a green card. Patiently. But that ended 2 days ago when I received a letter from the #uscis stating my petition had been denied. Apparently I hadn’t proven my worth to them …. . I have 30 days to appeal, and believe me, I will. But I just have to ask them: . . If not me, then whom? #whoisgoodenough #doctorsofinstagram #medicaldoctor #immigrantsmakeamericagreat #immigration #frontlineworkers #healthcareworkers #healthcareheroes #doctorsareheroes #pleaseshare #helpme #istayedatworkforyouyoustayathomeforus #nyc #nycdoctor #medicine