Charlotte, NC.-North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) anunció una inversión en servicios de salud conductual para niños con necesidades complejas.

NCDHHS announced an $11 million investment in treatment services designed to keep children who have complex behavioral health needs in homes and communities, and out of inappropriate boarding.

Learn more: https://t.co/RNSNuYXDYe pic.twitter.com/NJxJn7JXIM

— NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) July 17, 2024