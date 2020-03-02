Estados Unidos.- Este lunes en la mañana reportes del tránsito llamaron a tomar previsiones a los conductores debido a varios incidentes en las vías.

Fue notificado un accidente en Mallard Creek Rd. al sur de Mallard Creek Church, Prosperity Church Dr.

Asimismo, informaron sobre un contratiempo vial en Albemarle Rd. Al este del WT Harris que involucra un autobús escolar y está bloqueando el carril izquierdo en cada dirección.

El bus 337 se dirigía a Elizabeth Traditional y otro vehículo lo golpeó desde atrás. Había 7 estudiantes a bordo sin daños que lamentar.

UPDATE: Buss 337 was heading to Elizabeth Traditional after is was hit from behind by another vehicle. There were 7 students on board but there are NO transports…for now. #cltraffic #clttraffic #clt https://t.co/MjbueVwjak

