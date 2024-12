Incautaron marihuana, una pistola y dólares en efectivo

Charlotte, NC.- Agentes de la Eastway Division del CMPD y la unidad K9 lograron la incautación de 30 libras de marihuana, una pistola Glock y aproximadamente 5.000 dólares en efectivo.

Great work by Eastway Division’s 3rd shift and our K9 unit!

Last week, officers responded to an armed person and a suspicious person call for service and they quickly encountered the subject who matched the description. The subject took off running but was apprehended after a… pic.twitter.com/CHVlPNX5kI

— CMPD News (@CMPD) December 27, 2024