Charlotte, NC.- Dinero por donar sangre. Esa es la sorpresa que tiene la Cruz Roja durante el mes de marzo.

La organización humanitaria anunció que gracias a un convenio con Visa, las personas que donen sangre, plaquetas o plasma hasta el 31 de marzo recibirán una tarjeta prepago de 10 dólares por correo electrónico.

Además, participarán automáticamente en un sorteo para ganar una tarjeta prepago Visa de 3.000 dólares, que podría ayudar a sufragar gastos como gasolina o comestibles. Habrá cinco afortunados ganadores. Hay más información en rcblood.org/help.

La sangre y las plaquetas corren el riesgo de agotarse este mes, señala un comunicado. Los donantes son cruciales para ayudar a la Cruz Roja a evitar la escasez de sangre en las próximas semanas.

Se anima a los donantes de todos los tipos de sangre, especialmente a los del tipo O y a los donantes de plaquetas, a que concierten y mantengan sus citas para donar. Reserve un momento para donar visitando RedCrossBlood.org, descargando la aplicación de donación de sangre de la Cruz Roja o llamando al 1-800-RED CROSS.

Recibe dinero por donar sangre

A continuación una lista de lugares donde puedes acudir y mostrar tu lado solidario en las Carolinas. Recuerda que tendrás dinero por donar sangre, plaquetas o plasma.

Carolina del Norte

Alexander

Hiddenite

3/29/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department, 4975 Hwy 90 East

Taylorsville

3/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Taylorsville YMCA, 260 Black Oak Ridge Road

Cabarrus

Concord

3/19/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Christ Concord, 240 Pitts School Road NW

3/26/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley Street

3/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rocky River Presbyterian Church, 7940 Rocky River Rd

Kannapolis

3/16/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Rd

Midland

3/20/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hartsell Funeral Home Midland, 13575 Broadway Ave

Caldwell

Hudson

3/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, 2855 Hickory Blvd

Lenoir

3/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., National Guard Recruiting, 1535 Beecher Anderson Rd.

3/22/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Chick-fil-A Lenoir, 116 Wilkesboro Blvd SE

3/24/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dos Amigos, 528 Blowing Rock Blvd

3/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Gamewell United Methodist Church, 2897 Morganton Blvd

Catawba

Conover

3/31/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Newton Conover Middle School, 873 Northern Drive NW

Hickory

3/16/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1911 Zion Church Road

3/16/2023: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Viewmont Baptist Church, 1246 2nd Street NE

3/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Valley Hills Mall, 1960 Highway 70 SE

3/27/2023: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Methodist Men Bethlehem, 9042 NC Hwy 127 North

Newton

3/31/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Agricultural Resource Center, 1175 South Brady Ave

Cherokee

Andrews

3/20/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Andrews United Methodist Church, 101 Chestnut Street

Cleveland

Kings Mountain

3/21/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Swoogers, 1016 Shelby Rd

Shelby

3/16/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Shelby City Park, 850 W Sumter St

3/20/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aldersgate Methodist Church, 1207 W. Dixon Drive

3/21/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 North Post Rd

3/29/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Cleveland County Emergency Management, 1333 Fallston Rd

Gaston

Belmont

3/29/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., TechWorks Gaston, 52 A Ervin St

Gastonia

3/30/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Center Baptist Church, 3301 S New Hope Rd

Iredell

Mooresville

3/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lake Norman Elementary School, 255 Oak Tree Road

3/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 134 Talbert Pointe Dr

3/27/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Rd.

3/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Victory Lanes Entertainment and Events Center, 125 Morlake Dr

Statesville

3/21/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Front St. Baptist, 1403 W. Front St.

3/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., South Iredell High School, 299 Old Mountain Rd.

3/27/2023: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fairview Baptist, 349 Turnersburg Hwy

Troutman

3/16/2023: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist, 204 Mills Avenue

Union Grove

3/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Grassy Knob Baptist Church, 333 Grassy Knob Rd

Lincoln

Lincolnton

3/19/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ingles Market, 2130 E Main S

3/24/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2582 Gastonia Hwy

3/31/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lincolnton Rehabilitation Center, 1410 East Gaston Street

Vale

3/20/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hull’s Grove Baptist Church, 6670 HWY 27W

Mecklenburg

Charlotte

3/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Firehouse Subs – Waverly, 7211 Waverly Walk Ave, Ste B-1

3/16/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/17/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/17/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Life Time Charlotte, 11220 Golf Links Drive

3/18/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., NC National Guard, 4240 West BLVD

3/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/19/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Rd.

3/19/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., McKee Road Elementary School, 4101 McKee Road

3/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., CBI Workplace Solutions, 4020 Yancey Road

3/20/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/21/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Novant Health Mint Hill, 8201 Healthcare Loop

3/21/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 201 S McDowell St

3/21/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Levine Center for Health and Wellness, 2201 Wellesley Avenue

3/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Bank of America, 150 North College Street

3/23/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/24/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/26/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN SCH CHARLOTTE, 7200 East WT Harris Blvd

3/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/30/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Road

3/30/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

3/31/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

Cornelius

3/16/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fisrt Baptist Church Cornelius, 21007 Catawba Ave

Huntersville

3/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/20/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/21/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hopewell High School, 11530 Beatties Ford Rd

3/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/27/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/28/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/29/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/31/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

3/31/2023: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Southlake Christian Academy, 13820 Hagers Ferry Rd

Montgomery

Biscoe

3/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Biscoe Town Hall, 110 W Main Street

Richmond

Hamlet

3/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium, 1042 W Hamlet Avenue

3/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Hamlet, 406 McDonald Ave

Stanly

Albemarle

3/28/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross Albemarle, 243 West Main Street

Union

Indian Trail

3/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sardis Baptist Church, 3602 Unionville Indian Trail Rd. West

Marvin

3/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Marvin Ridge High School, 2825 Crane Road

Monroe

3/21/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New American Red Cross Chapter Monroe, 125 Pedro Street, Suite E

3/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wesley Chapel United Methodist, 120 Potter Road

3/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Union County Library, 316 E Windsor St,

3/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sun Valley High School, 5211 Old Charlotte Hwy

Wingate

3/30/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wingate University- Delta Sigma Phi, 200 N. Camden Rd.

Carolina del Sur

Chester

Chester

3/30/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church Chester, 102 Church st

Richburg

3/17/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lewisville High School, 3971 Lewisville High School Road

Lancaster

Fort Mill

3/31/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowe’s Indianland, 181 Fort Mill Hwy

Indian Land

3/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Retreat at Rayfield – Clubhouse, 551 Cornell Dr.

Lancaster

3/22/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., University of SC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive

York

Clover

3/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethel Fire Department Station 1, 5620 Oakridge Road

Fort Mill

3/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nation Ford High School, 1400 AO Jones Blvd.

3/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Carolina Orchards, 1285 Carolina Orchards Blvd

3/29/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, 3476 Stateview Blvd

Lake Wylie

3/23/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lake Wylie Christian Assembly, 5766 Charlotte Highway

Rock Hill

3/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

3/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

3/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

3/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

3/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

3/23/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ebenezer ARP Church, 2132 Ebenezer Rd.

3/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

3/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

3/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

3/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

3/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

3/29/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Exchange at Rock Hill, 117 E White Street

3/31/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd

Smyrna

3/24/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Zion U.M. Church, 4050 Black Hwy