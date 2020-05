Aumentar precios o cerrar: La difícil decisión de Brooks’ Sandwich House

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone! Due to the shortage and the more than doubled price of meat, once again we are having to make another difficult decision. Do we CLOSE or raise our prices. We have had very unfortunate circumstances in the past 6 months that have continued to create a challenge and set us back. The only way we can afford to stay open and stay BROOKS STRONG is by raising our prices until the meat prices drop. We simply can’t afford to open with price of goods continuing to rise. Meat was 2.40 a pound May 4 and by May 11 th 5.50 a pound and continues to rise. We have had a difficult time finding meat. We have brokers, wholesale and locals. It has been hit or miss each day in the search. We want to stay open to serve our awesome customers but if we don’t make a change we are not able to break even. We hope you will understand our reasons for going up on our prices. We have always tried to be reasonable with our prices and will continue in the future. We all need prayers and help each other get over this hump.