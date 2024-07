Panthers contrató a nuevo receptor abierto

Charlotte, NC.- Panthers contrató a un nuevo receptor abierto. Se trata de Deven Thompkins, a quien sumaron a su plantilla después de un entrenamiento.

The #Panthers have signed another wide receiver!

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins was signed after a workout today.

Undrafted from Utah State, Thompkins spent the last 2 seasons with the Bucs; working with HC Dave Canales and most of the new offensive staff.… pic.twitter.com/iLZQxQr399

