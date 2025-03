Charlotte, NC.– El pasado 20 de febrero de 2025, las autoridades llevaron a cabo un operativo policial en Hartford Avenue, en Westover Division, tras recibir una pista a través del programa Crime Stoppers.

On Feb. 20, 2025, our officers executed a successful search warrant on Hartford Avenue, in the city’s Westover Division, after investigating a Crime Stoppers tip. During the warrant, four firearms were seized, including one stolen, over $7,000 cash, approximately 134 grams of… pic.twitter.com/FZ5U97TvXd

— CMPD News (@CMPD) March 3, 2025