Vicepresidente J.D Vance visitó la frontera con México

Texas.- El vicepresidente de los Estados Unidos, J.D Vance visitó la frontera de sur con el objetivo de constatar las medidas aplicadas recientemente por el gobierno de Donald Trump para la crisis migratoria.

A través de una rueda de prensa habló sobre la situación de migrantes indocumentados, en la que destacó que «la razón por la que hemos visto una reducción del 98% en los cruces fronterizos, es porque el presidente Trump ha empoderado. De hecho, ha exigido que todo su gobierno tome en serio la tarea del control fronterizo».

Realizó un recorrido aéreo por la frontera con México

De la misma manera, afirmó que “resulta que no necesitábamos nuevas leyes. No necesitábamos una legislación sofisticada. Sólo necesitábamos un nuevo Presidente de los Estados Unidos, y gracias a Dios eso es exactamente lo que tenemos».

“He escuchado de varias personas con las que he hablado en la Patrulla Fronteriza que todo lo que necesitábamos hacer era empoderar a estos muchachos para que hicieran su trabajo», afirmó Vance.

Es de destacar que el vicepresidente estuvo en Eagle Pass, Texas, en la que estuvo acompañado por el secretario de Defensa, Pete Hegseth, y la directora de Inteligencia Nacional, Tulsi Gabbard.

A través de las redes sociales se pudo conocer que los funcionarios de la Casa Blanca realizaron un recorrido aéreo por la frontera de México, para constatar la seguridad.

