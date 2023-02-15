Dona sangre y recibe una tarjeta de regalo de Amazon

Charlotte, NC.- Donar sangre ayuda a salvar vidas, pero esta vez también traerá grandes sorpresas gracias a una alianza entre la Cruz Roja y Amazon.
La Cruz Roja anunció que quienes donen sangre hasta el 28 de febrero recibirán una tarjeta de regalo de Amazon de $ 10 que será enviada por correo.
Pero eso no es todo. Los donantes estarán participando automáticamente para ganar un viaje para dos a Florida, incluido el pasaje aéreo de ida y vuelta, una estadía de tres noches en el Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach y un cupón de $ 100 para el restaurante Ocean Hai del resort, además de una tarjeta de regalo de $ 750 para gastos.
Dona sangre y protege las reservas
Uno de cada 7 pacientes que ingresa en un hospital necesitará una transfusión de sangre. Al mismo tiempo, sólo alrededor del 3% de los estadounidenses donan sangre, señala un comunicado.
La Cruz Roja Americana necesita que más personas hagan y mantengan citas para donar sangre o plaquetas.
Proteja el suministro de sangre para que no disminuyan las reservas. Puede programar su donación visitando RedCrossBlood.org, descargando la aplicación para donantes de sangre de la Cruz Roja o llamando al 1-800-RED CROSS.
Dónde donar sangre en las Carolinas
La Cruz Roja detalló sitios cerca de su comunidad en los que puede donar sangre entre el 15 y el 28 de febrero.
Carolina del Norte
Alexander
Taylorsville
2/16/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist, 7500 NC Hwy 127
Burke
Morganton
2/16/2023: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Robert L. Patton High School, 701 Enola Rd
2/20/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 502 W. Union St.
2/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 2239 Hwy 181 North
Rutherford College
2/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Crosslink, 400 Malcolm Blvd
Cabarrus
Concord
2/15/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 525 Lake Concord
2/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lionel, 6301 Performance Drive
2/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rocky River Presbyterian Church, 7940 Rocky River Rd
Kannapolis
2/20/2023: 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Bethpage Presbyterian Church-Fellowship Building, 6020 Mooresville Rd
Caldwell
Granite Falls
2/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Hickory Falls Health and Rehab, 100 Sunset Street
Hudson
2/28/2023: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church Hudson, 345 Main St
Lenoir
2/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 313 Greenhaven Dr NW
Catawba
Conover
2/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Conover Station Community Room, 403 Conover Station SE
Hickory
2/16/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Avenue NW
2/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Valley Hills Mall, 1960 Highway 70 SE
Newton
2/24/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Balls Creek Elementary, 2620 Balls Creek Rd
Cherokee
Andrews
2/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Andrews High School, 50 High School Drive
Murphy
2/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, 1650 North Carolina 141
Cleveland
Shelby
2/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Shelby Presbyterian Church, 226 E. Graham St
Gaston
Belmont
2/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist, 807 South Point Road
Cherryville
2/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Cherryville Fire Department, 411 E Church St
Gastonia
2/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Parkwood Baptist Church Gastonia, 1811 Dixon Rd
2/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 805 S York St
Mount Holly
2/23/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Goshen Free Will Baptist Church, 1300 Catawba Ave
Iredell
Mooresville
2/22/2023: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Chick-fil-a mooresville, 457 river hwy
2/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Victory Lanes Entertainment and Events Center, 125 Morlake Dr
Statesville
2/20/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Chestnut Grove Community Center, 223 Chestnut Grove Rd.
2/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave.
2/24/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cool Springs Ruritan, 1414 Old Mocksville Road
Troutman
2/16/2023: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Career Academy and Technical School, 350 Old Murdock Road
Lincoln
Denver
2/25/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fresh Chef Denver, 179 Cross Center Road
Lincolnton
2/24/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Wal-Mart, 306 N Generals Blvd
2/27/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 216S Aspen Street
Vale
2/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., David’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 784 Davids Chapel Church Rd
Mecklenburg
Charlotte
2/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Starbucks CLT, 11510 Waverly Center Dr
2/15/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Delta Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 5501 R C Josh Birmingham Pkwy
2/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Popp Martin Student Union, 9201 University City Blvd
2/16/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/17/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mallard Creek High School, 3825 Johnston Oehler Rd
2/17/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Dunkin Donuts – Ballantyne, 16131 Lancaster Highway
2/18/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., HOPE Worldwide, 2200 Ashley Road
2/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, 1600 Mallard Creek Church Road
2/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road
2/19/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mecklenburg County Courthouse, 832 East Fourth Street
2/20/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/21/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mint Museum, 2730 Randolph Rd
2/21/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/23/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/24/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Allegacy Federal Credit Union, 100 Queens Road
2/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead St.
2/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, 15000 York Road
2/26/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
2/28/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Travelers, 11440 Carmel Commons Rd.
2/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road
Huntersville
2/15/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/20/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/21/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/27/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
2/28/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110
Matthews
2/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Matthews Town Hall, 232 Matthews Station St
2/24/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, 1500 Matthews Township Pkwy.
Richmond
Hamlet
2/28/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., American Woodmark, 200 Development Drive
Rockingham
2/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church, 987 US Hwy 1 North
Stanly
Locust
2/28/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Locust Presbyterian Church, 607 West Main St
Norwood
2/21/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Community Full Gospel Church, 12547 US 52 Hwy
Union
Indian Trail
2/21/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Union West Regional Library, 123 Unionville Indian Trail Rd
Monroe
2/16/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Unionville Elementary, 4511 Unionville Road
2/21/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., New American Red Cross Chapter Monroe, 125 Pedro Street, Suite E
2/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pruitt Health Union Pointe, 3510 W. US – 74
Waxhaw
2/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Forest Hill Church Waxhaw, 8120 Kensington Dr
Weddington
2/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Weddington United Methodist, 13901 Providence Road
SOUTH CAROLINA
Lancaster
Fort Mill
2/17/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowe’s Indianland, 181 Fort Mill Hwy
Lancaster
2/17/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Buford Recreation Center, 4073 Hurley Walters Rd
York
Fort Mill
2/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Dunkin Donuts – Fort Mill, 5009 Lake Vista Blvd
2/22/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Rd
Rock Hill
2/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd
2/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Piedmont Medical Center-Women’s Center, 222 Dr. Frank Gaston Blvd
2/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd
2/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd
2/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd
2/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd
2/22/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian, 1830 Celanese Road
2/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd
2/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd
2/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd
2/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd
2/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Rock Hill Blood Donation Center, 200 Piedmont Blvd
