Madonna protestó contra el racismo en Londres

Londres-Reino Unido.- La cantante estadounidense, Madonna, participó en una protesta en Londres en rechazo al racismo, por la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd.
A través de las redes sociales, se observó a la “reina del pop” caminando con muletas entre la multitud en el centro de la capital británica.
Los ciudadanos se mostraron alucinados por la presencia de la artista, que entonó algunos eslóganes con los manifestantes, como “no hay paz sin justicia”.
Peaceful Protest with the Fam in The U.K. We marched from Parliament to 10 Downing street. It was an Honor for all of us to be there!! Important for my kids to know that they are here to witness this great historical moment. 🌎🌍🌏 not just in America but all around the world. #davidbanda #mercyjames #estere #stella @imarn7170 #london #blacklivesmatter.