Madonna protestó contra el racismo en Londres

Por
Ruben Bruces
-
0
4

Londres-Reino Unido.- La cantante estadounidense, Madonna, participó en una protesta en Londres en rechazo al racismo, por la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd.

A través de las redes sociales, se observó a la “reina del pop” caminando con muletas entre la multitud en el centro de la capital británica.

Los ciudadanos se mostraron alucinados por la presencia de la artista, que entonó algunos eslóganes con los manifestantes, como “no hay paz sin justicia”.

Artículo relacionadosMás del autor

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here