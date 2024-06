Durag Fest en Camp North End el 21 y 22 de junio

Charlotte, NC.-El Durag Fest regresa a Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, Carolina del Norte, el sábado 21 y 22 de junio de 2024.

Today is THE DAY! Our inaugural Expo is happening neow! We're sold out and ready to kick of #DuragFest with good vibes, a good time and even better people 🌊🌊🌊

If you don't have a ticket to today's Expo, don't fret! Day 2 passes are still available! pic.twitter.com/uPGYFGNT6Z

— Durag Festival ® (@duragfestival) June 21, 2024