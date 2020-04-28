Carolina del Norte – Estados Unidos.- Miles de familias en Carolina del Norte y Carolina del Sur se han visto fuertemente afectadas por la pandemia del coronavius, no solo desde el punto de vista de la salud, pues más de 15mil personas se han contagiado en ambos estados, si no también en lo que tiene que ver con el tema económico y alimenticio.
La ampliación, al menos en NC, de la orden de Quedarse en casa hasta el próximo 8 de mayo, más el cierre de las escuelas por el resto del año escolar y la inmensa perdida de empleos mantiene preocupados a aquellos que para el día de hoy ya atraviesan el grave problema de adquirir alimentos; por tal motivo al menos 75 organizaciones, entre bancos de alimentos, comedores y despensas se encuentran ofreciendo productos de necesidad básica a las personas más afectadas en las diferentes áreas de Carolina del Norte y Carolina del Sur.
A continuación le presentamos la ubicación y los contactos de los bancos de alimentos y otras organizaciones de ayuda presentes en ambos estados. Es importante que antes acudir usted se comunique con ellos para confirmar el horario de atención y la disponibilidad de los alimentos y otros productos de primera necesidad.
Carolina del Norte
– Información sobre ubicación de dispensas de alimentos, asistencia alimentaria y red de alimentos para familias necesidad:
- Loaves and Fishes
Contacto: 704-523-4333.
-
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Contacto: 704-376-1785.
- Feeding the Carolinas
– Despensas de comida:
- Abernathy Memorial United Methodist Church/Wrights Food Pantry
Contacto: 828-879-8894
960 Malcolm Blvd., Connelly Springs, NC, 28612.
-
Anson Crisis Ministry
Contacto: 704-694-2445
117 North Rutherford St., Wadesboro, NC, 28170.
-
Baptist Sharing House
Contacto: 704-786-9171
117 Peachtree Ave., Concord, NC, 28025.
-
Belmont Community Organization
Contacto: 704-825-4526
91 E. Catawba St., Belmont, NC, 28012.
-
Burke United Christian Ministries
Contacto: 828-433-8075
305 B West Union St., Morganton, NC, 28655.
-
Care to Share Outreach Center
Contacto: 980-430-5913
5232 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC, 28215.
-
Catholic Charities
Contacto: 704-370-3262
1123 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC, 28203.
-
Central Church at Union Road
Contacto: 704-689-8188
2315 Union Road, Gastonia, NC, 28054.
-
Charlotte’s Hope Church
Contacto: 704-584-9073
4100 Johnson Oehler Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269.
-
Christ Community Church/Washington Missionary
Contacto: 704-300-1188
1128 N. Ransom St., Gastonia, NC, 28052.
-
Christian Mission Charlotte
Contacto: 704-334-5736
2400 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28208.
-
Common Heart at Millgrove
Contacto: 704-218-9060
7311 Mill Grove Road, Indian Trail, NC, 28079.
-
Common Heart Common Cupboard
Contacto: 704-218-9060
116A Business Park Drive, Indian Trail, NC, 28079.
-
Common Heart at Union United Methodist Church
Contacto: 704-218-9060
6315 New Town Road, Waxhaw, NC, 28173.
-
Community Relief Organization
Contacto: 704-827-0450
2120 Spring St., Mt. Holly, NC, 28120.
-
Cooperative Christian Ministries
Contacto: 828-327-0979
31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602.
-
Cooperative Christian Ministry Cupboard of Love
Contacto: 704-782-1423
273 Hwy. 49 South, Concord, NC, 28025.
-
Cooperative Christian Ministry Helping Hands
Contacto: 704-786-4709
1209 1/4 Bernard St., Kannapolis, NC, 28083.
-
Covenant Presbyterian Samaritan Station
Contacto: 704-932-7522
5835 Charlie Walker Road, Kannapolis, NC, 28081.
-
Crisis Assistance Ministry (Gastonia)
Contacto: 704-867-6076
805 W. Airline Ave., Gastonia, NC, 28052.
-
Dallas Christian Ministries
Contacto: 704-922-1236
305 E. Trade St., Dallas, NC, 28034.
-
Drexel First Baptist Church
Contacto: 828-437-3351
200 South Main, Drexel, NC, 28619.
-
East Burke Christian Ministry
Contacto: 828-397-7074
103 3rd Ave. SE, Hildebran, NC, 28637.
-
East Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministries
Contacto: 828-465-1702
245 East North St., Newton, NC, 28658.
-
Feed My Lambs
Contacto: 704-695-1820
2290 Hwy. 74, Wadesboro, NC, 28170.
-
Freedom Christian Worship Center
Contacto: 704-640-5857
509 China Grove Highway E., Rockwell, NC, 28138.
-
Grateful Heart Community Services
Contacto: 704-202-9226
706 Dunns Mountain Road, Salisbury, NC, 28146.
-
Harrisburg Crisis Assistance
Contacto: 704-957-8629
7940 Rocky River Road, Concord, NC, 28025.
-
Help Ministries of Troutman
Contacto: 704-528-0779
220 Morgan St., Troutman, NC, 28166.
-
Hickory Church of Christ
Contacto: 828-464-4983
1218 Fairgrove Church Road, Hickory, NC, 28602.
-
Hickory Seventh-Day Adventist Spanish Church
Contacto: 828-428-3255
1070 18th St., Drive NE, Hickory, NC, 28601.
-
Kings Mountain Crisis Ministry
Contacto: 704-739-7256
208 N. Cleveland Ave., Kings Mountain, NC, 28086.
-
Light of Christ Ministry
Contacto: 704-730-8003
106 Payne Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086.
-
Mount Pleasant Food Ministry
Contacto: 980-621-8634
8615 Park Drive, Mt. Pleasant, NC, 28124.
-
New Covenant Church
Contacto: 704-865-7729
631 Efird St., Gastonia, NC, 28054.
-
Northside Church of God of Prophecy
Contacto: 704-633-0905
729 N. Long St., ES, Salisbury, NC, 28144.
-
Oak Grove United Methodist Church
Contacto: 704-596-4084
6440 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269.
-
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
Contacto: 828-874-0891
7449 Oak Ridge Church Road, Connellly Springs, NC, 28612.
-
Operation Bread Basket
Contacto: 704-784-2581
212 Broad Street SW, Concord, NC, 28025.
-
The Outreach Center
Contacto: 828-439-8300
510 E Fleming Drive, Morganton, NC, 28655.
-
Pineville Church of Nazarene
Contacto: 704-542-3618
8614 Pineville Matthews Road, Pineville, NC, 28226.
-
Pleasant View Baptist Church
Contacto: 828-437-3469
1834 US 70 East, Morganton, NC, 28655.
-
Rock Hill Seventh-Day Adventist
Contacto: 704-307-8925
2500 McLean Road, Charlotte, NC, 28213.
-
Rowan Helping Ministries
Contacto: 704-637-6838
226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC, 28144.
-
Salvation Army Salisbury
Contacto: 704-636-6491
620 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC, 28144.
-
Sandy Ridge Wesleyan
Contacto: 828-291-2426
3105 36th Ave. Pl NW, Hickory, NC, 28601.
-
Seventh Day Adventist
Contacto: 704-492-2083
4620 E. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28210.
-
Shady Grove/Washington Missionary
Contacto: 704-477-0260
339 Shady Grove Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086.
-
Shadybrook Baptist Church (Kannapolis)
Contacto: 704-392-6169
1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, NC, 28081.
-
SOCKS
Contacto: 704-827-8780
160 Woodlawn Ave., Belmont, NC, 28012.
-
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Contacto: 828-437-3108
728 W. Union St., Morganton, NC, 28655.
-
Star Faith Ministries
Contacto: 704-249-2485
212 Voncannon Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28216.
-
Thomas Rogers Food Pantry
Contacto: 704-746-6034
2005 Claude Austin Road, Monroe, NC, 28112.
-
Union County DSS/Pantry
Contacto: 704-296-4312
1212 Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC, 28111.
– Comedores comunitarios:
- Angels and Sparrows Soup Kitchen
Contacto: 704-918-0122
514 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078.
-
Central United Methodist Church
Contacto: 704-739-2471
113 S. Piedmont Ave., Kings Mountain, NC, 28086.
- The Corner Table
Contacto: 828-464-0355
122 North Main St., Newton, NC, 28658.
-
The Final Harvest Ministries
Contacto: 704-499-2424
1200 Alleghany Street, Charlotte, NC, 28208.
-
The Harvest Center
Contacto: 704-335-1616
2225 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28208.
-
Hickory Soup Kitchen
Contacto: 828-327-4828
131 Main Ave. NE, Hickory, NC, 28601.
-
Holy Comforter Episcopal
Contacto: 704-332-4171
2701 Park Road, Charlotte, NC, 28209.
-
New Shiloh Baptist
Contacto: 704-588-4140
2600 Elmin St., Charlotte, NC, 28208.
-
Salvation Army Hickory
Contacto: 828-324-6919
780 3rd Ave. Pl SE, Hickory, NC, 28601.
-
Shady Grove United Methodist
Contacto: 828-238-1143
6908 Oak Ridge Ch. Road, Connelly Springs, NC, 28612.
-
South Side Community Outreach SK
Contacto: 704-792-5586
157 Columbus Ave., China Grove, NC, 28023.
-
Union County Community
Contacto: 704-289-5300
311 E. Jefferson St., Monroe, NC, 28112
Carolina del Sur
– Despensas de comida:
- Calvary Baptist
Contacto: 803-328-1156
842 Cauthen Street, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
-
Care and Rescue Center of York County
Contacto: 803-322-5361
1106 Edward St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
-
Catawba Indian Nation
Contacto: 803-366-4792
996 Avenue of the Nations, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
-
Fort Mill Care Center
Contacto: 803-547-7620
818 Tom Hall Street, Suite 112, Fort Mill, SC, 29708.
-
KARE
Contacto: 803-475-4173
208 E. Marion St., Kershaw, SC, 29067.
-
True Word of God
Contacto: 803-526-3280
102 Watson St., Clover, SC, 29710.
-
Ultimate Life Ministries
Contacto: 803-802-2641
377 Rubin Center Drive, Suite 125, Fort Mill, SC, 29708.
– Comedores comunitarios:
-
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Contacto: 803-366-1979
1830 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
-
Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen
Contacto: 803-366-4142
902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
