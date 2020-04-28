Rate this post

Carolina del Norte – Estados Unidos.- Miles de familias en Carolina del Norte y Carolina del Sur se han visto fuertemente afectadas por la pandemia del coronavius, no solo desde el punto de vista de la salud, pues más de 15mil personas se han contagiado en ambos estados, si no también en lo que tiene que ver con el tema económico y alimenticio.

La ampliación, al menos en NC, de la orden de Quedarse en casa hasta el próximo 8 de mayo, más el cierre de las escuelas por el resto del año escolar y la inmensa perdida de empleos mantiene preocupados a aquellos que para el día de hoy ya atraviesan el grave problema de adquirir alimentos; por tal motivo al menos 75 organizaciones, entre bancos de alimentos, comedores y despensas se encuentran ofreciendo productos de necesidad básica a las personas más afectadas en las diferentes áreas de Carolina del Norte y Carolina del Sur.

A continuación le presentamos la ubicación y los contactos de los bancos de alimentos y otras organizaciones de ayuda presentes en ambos estados. Es importante que antes acudir usted se comunique con ellos para confirmar el horario de atención y la disponibilidad de los alimentos y otros productos de primera necesidad.

Carolina del Norte

– Información sobre ubicación de dispensas de alimentos, asistencia alimentaria y red de alimentos para familias necesidad:

  • Loaves and Fishes
    Contacto: 704-523-4333.

  • Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
    Contacto: 704-376-1785.

  • Feeding the Carolinas

– Despensas de comida:

  • Abernathy Memorial United Methodist Church/Wrights Food Pantry
    Contacto: 828-879-8894
    960 Malcolm Blvd., Connelly Springs, NC, 28612.

  • Anson Crisis Ministry
    Contacto: 704-694-2445
    117 North Rutherford St., Wadesboro, NC, 28170.

  • Baptist Sharing House
    Contacto: 704-786-9171
    117 Peachtree Ave., Concord, NC, 28025.

  • Belmont Community Organization
    Contacto: 704-825-4526
    91 E. Catawba St., Belmont, NC, 28012.

  • Burke United Christian Ministries
    Contacto: 828-433-8075
    305 B West Union St., Morganton, NC, 28655.

  • Care to Share Outreach Center
    Contacto: 980-430-5913
    5232 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC, 28215.

  • Catholic Charities
    Contacto: 704-370-3262
    1123 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC, 28203.

  • Central Church at Union Road
    Contacto: 704-689-8188
    2315 Union Road, Gastonia, NC, 28054.

  • Charlotte’s Hope Church
    Contacto: 704-584-9073
    4100 Johnson Oehler Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269.

  • Christ Community Church/Washington Missionary
    Contacto: 704-300-1188
    1128 N. Ransom St., Gastonia, NC, 28052.

  • Christian Mission Charlotte
    Contacto: 704-334-5736
    2400 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28208.

  • Common Heart at Millgrove
    Contacto: 704-218-9060
    7311 Mill Grove Road, Indian Trail, NC, 28079.

  • Common Heart Common Cupboard
    Contacto: 704-218-9060
    116A Business Park Drive, Indian Trail, NC, 28079.

  • Common Heart at Union United Methodist Church
    Contacto: 704-218-9060
    6315 New Town Road, Waxhaw, NC, 28173.

  • Community Relief Organization
    Contacto: 704-827-0450
    2120 Spring St., Mt. Holly, NC, 28120.

  • Cooperative Christian Ministries
    Contacto: 828-327-0979
    31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602.

  • Cooperative Christian Ministry Cupboard of Love
    Contacto: 704-782-1423
    273 Hwy. 49 South, Concord, NC, 28025.

  • Cooperative Christian Ministry Helping Hands
    Contacto: 704-786-4709
    1209 1/4 Bernard St., Kannapolis, NC, 28083.

  • Covenant Presbyterian Samaritan Station
    Contacto: 704-932-7522
    5835 Charlie Walker Road, Kannapolis, NC, 28081.

  • Crisis Assistance Ministry (Gastonia)
    Contacto: 704-867-6076
    805 W. Airline Ave., Gastonia, NC, 28052.

  • Dallas Christian Ministries
    Contacto: 704-922-1236
    305 E. Trade St., Dallas, NC, 28034.

  • Drexel First Baptist Church
    Contacto: 828-437-3351
    200 South Main, Drexel, NC, 28619.

  • East Burke Christian Ministry
    Contacto: 828-397-7074
    103 3rd Ave. SE, Hildebran, NC, 28637.

  • East Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministries
    Contacto: 828-465-1702
    245 East North St., Newton, NC, 28658.

  • Feed My Lambs
    Contacto: 704-695-1820
    2290 Hwy. 74, Wadesboro, NC, 28170.

  • Freedom Christian Worship Center
    Contacto: 704-640-5857
    509 China Grove Highway E., Rockwell, NC, 28138.

  • Grateful Heart Community Services
    Contacto: 704-202-9226
    706 Dunns Mountain Road, Salisbury, NC, 28146.

  • Harrisburg Crisis Assistance
    Contacto: 704-957-8629
    7940 Rocky River Road, Concord, NC, 28025.

  • Help Ministries of Troutman
    Contacto: 704-528-0779
    220 Morgan St., Troutman, NC, 28166.

  • Hickory Church of Christ
    Contacto: 828-464-4983
    1218 Fairgrove Church Road, Hickory, NC, 28602.

  • Hickory Seventh-Day Adventist Spanish Church
    Contacto: 828-428-3255
    1070 18th St., Drive NE, Hickory, NC, 28601.

  • Kings Mountain Crisis Ministry
    Contacto: 704-739-7256
    208 N. Cleveland Ave., Kings Mountain, NC, 28086.

  • Light of Christ Ministry
    Contacto: 704-730-8003
    106 Payne Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086.

  • Mount Pleasant Food Ministry
    Contacto: 980-621-8634
    8615 Park Drive, Mt. Pleasant, NC, 28124.

  • New Covenant Church
    Contacto: 704-865-7729
    631 Efird St., Gastonia, NC, 28054.

  • Northside Church of God of Prophecy
    Contacto: 704-633-0905
    729 N. Long St., ES, Salisbury, NC, 28144.

  • Oak Grove United Methodist Church
    Contacto: 704-596-4084
    6440 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269.

  • Oak Ridge Baptist Church
    Contacto: 828-874-0891
    7449 Oak Ridge Church Road, Connellly Springs, NC, 28612.

  • Operation Bread Basket
    Contacto: 704-784-2581
    212 Broad Street SW, Concord, NC, 28025.

  • The Outreach Center
    Contacto: 828-439-8300
    510 E Fleming Drive, Morganton, NC, 28655.

  • Pineville Church of Nazarene
    Contacto: 704-542-3618
    8614 Pineville Matthews Road, Pineville, NC, 28226.

  • Pleasant View Baptist Church
    Contacto: 828-437-3469
    1834 US 70 East, Morganton, NC, 28655.

  • Rock Hill Seventh-Day Adventist
    Contacto: 704-307-8925
    2500 McLean Road, Charlotte, NC, 28213.

  • Rowan Helping Ministries
    Contacto: 704-637-6838
    226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC, 28144.

  • Salvation Army Salisbury
    Contacto: 704-636-6491
    620 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC, 28144.

  • Sandy Ridge Wesleyan
    Contacto: 828-291-2426
    3105 36th Ave. Pl NW, Hickory, NC, 28601.

  • Seventh Day Adventist
    Contacto: 704-492-2083
    4620 E. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28210.

  • Shady Grove/Washington Missionary
    Contacto: 704-477-0260
    339 Shady Grove Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086.

  • Shadybrook Baptist Church (Kannapolis)
    Contacto: 704-392-6169
    1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, NC, 28081.

  • SOCKS
    Contacto: 704-827-8780
    160 Woodlawn Ave., Belmont, NC, 28012.

  • St. Charles Borromeo Church
    Contacto: 828-437-3108
    728 W. Union St., Morganton, NC, 28655.

  • Star Faith Ministries
    Contacto: 704-249-2485
    212 Voncannon Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28216.

  • Thomas Rogers Food Pantry
    Contacto: 704-746-6034
    2005 Claude Austin Road, Monroe, NC, 28112.

  • Union County DSS/Pantry
    Contacto: 704-296-4312
    1212 Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC, 28111.

– Comedores comunitarios:

  • Angels and Sparrows Soup Kitchen
    Contacto: 704-918-0122
    514 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078.

  • Central United Methodist Church
    Contacto: 704-739-2471
    113 S. Piedmont Ave., Kings Mountain, NC, 28086.

  • The Corner Table
    Contacto: 828-464-0355
    122 North Main St., Newton, NC, 28658.

  • The Final Harvest Ministries
    Contacto: 704-499-2424
    1200 Alleghany Street, Charlotte, NC, 28208.

  • The Harvest Center
    Contacto: 704-335-1616
    2225 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28208.

  • Hickory Soup Kitchen
    Contacto: 828-327-4828
    131 Main Ave. NE, Hickory, NC, 28601.

  • Holy Comforter Episcopal
    Contacto: 704-332-4171
    2701 Park Road, Charlotte, NC, 28209.

  • New Shiloh Baptist
    Contacto: 704-588-4140
    2600 Elmin St., Charlotte, NC, 28208.

  • Salvation Army Hickory
    Contacto: 828-324-6919
    780 3rd Ave. Pl SE, Hickory, NC, 28601.

  • Shady Grove United Methodist
    Contacto: 828-238-1143
    6908 Oak Ridge Ch. Road, Connelly Springs, NC, 28612.

  • South Side Community Outreach SK
    Contacto: 704-792-5586
    157 Columbus Ave., China Grove, NC, 28023.

  • Union County Community
    Contacto: 704-289-5300
    311 E. Jefferson St., Monroe, NC, 28112

Carolina del Sur

– Despensas de comida:

  • Calvary Baptist
    Contacto: 803-328-1156
    842 Cauthen Street, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

  • Care and Rescue Center of York County
    Contacto: 803-322-5361
    1106 Edward St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

  • Catawba Indian Nation
    Contacto: 803-366-4792
    996 Avenue of the Nations, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

  • Fort Mill Care Center
    Contacto: 803-547-7620
    818 Tom Hall Street, Suite 112, Fort Mill, SC, 29708.

  • KARE
    Contacto: 803-475-4173
    208 E. Marion St., Kershaw, SC, 29067.

  • True Word of God
    Contacto: 803-526-3280
    102 Watson St., Clover, SC, 29710.

  • Ultimate Life Ministries
    Contacto: 803-802-2641
    377 Rubin Center Drive, Suite 125, Fort Mill, SC, 29708.

– Comedores comunitarios:

  • Covenant Presbyterian Church
    Contacto: 803-366-1979
    1830 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29732.

  • Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen
    Contacto: 803-366-4142
    902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.